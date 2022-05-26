As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, there's light rain across the region with an 81% chance of showers over Birkenhead. Highs of 17°C.
As we move into the weekend, we're seeing partly cloudy skies, staying mostly dry though we could see some patchy drizzle in Liverpool and Southport. We're seeing highs of 17°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, after a cloudy start to the week with patchy showers things are starting to look up again for us weather wise.
That sunshine is coming back again and it should dry up for us too. It's getting warmer once again. By Monday it's dry and sunny with temperatures hitting highs of 20°C.