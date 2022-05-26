WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, there's light rain across the region with an 81% chance of showers over Birkenhead. Highs of 17°C.

As we move into the weekend, we're seeing partly cloudy skies, staying mostly dry though we could see some patchy drizzle in Liverpool and Southport. We're seeing highs of 17°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now, after a cloudy start to the week with patchy showers things are starting to look up again for us weather wise.