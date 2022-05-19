WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, there's plenty of sunshine across the region on Thursday apart from in Southport where it's looking overcast. Highs of 20°C

As we move into Friday, we're seeing overcast skies, with patchy drizzle. There is an afternoon thunderstorm forecast for Liverpool at around 4pm. We're seeing highs of 17°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, after that fairly brief spell of sunshine, it's back to being overcast.

With those cloudy skies we'll also be seeing some patchy showers. Despite that it is still staying nice and warm for us here in the region.