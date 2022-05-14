WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, it's a sunny picture for the region and it looks like it'll be staying dry for us too. Lovely clear skies. Temperatures reaching highs of 22°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, it's looking partly cloudy across the region, not much in the way of sunshine. We could potentially see the odd shower. Highs of 18 °C

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now and in between sunny spells we could be seeing some overcast skies and patchy showers.