Towards the end of the week, after a sunny start we'll be seeing some showers throughout the region with a 78% chance of showers over Southport. Highs of 20°C.
As we move into the weekend, temperature-wise it's much the same - highs of 20°C. Lots of cloud around and we could see some rain apart from in St Helens where it should stay dry.
And looking at the five day forecast now and after that really hot weather, it will be cooling down for us though not getting too chilly.
We are expecting showers and it could be thundery in places. Pollen levels do remain high so not great for those who suffer with hay fever. By Tuesday we're expecting drizzle with highs of 16°C.