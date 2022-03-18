Merseyside weather forecast as Met Office predicts a sunny weekend

Towards the end of the week, it's is a very pleasant picture indeed for us here. It is sunny and dry across the region with temperatures hitting highs of 16 °C
As we move into the weekend, it's remaining dry an there's plenty of sunshine throughout the region. Highs of 17 °C apart from St Helens where it could climb to 18 °C
And looking at the five day forecast now and it's looking really lovely for us here. Staying dry with plenty of sunshine.
We'll be feeling the benefit of that as well with temperatures climbing well into double figures. As we go into next week it looks like it could dry up. By Tuesday it's dry and sunny with temperatures reaching highs of 16 °C.