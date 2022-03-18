Merseyside weather forecast as Met Office predicts a sunny weekend

WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

Towards the end of the week, it's is a very pleasant picture indeed for us here. It is sunny and dry across the region with temperatures hitting highs of 16 °C

As we move into the weekend, it's remaining dry an there's plenty of sunshine throughout the region. Highs of 17 °C apart from St Helens where it could climb to 18 °C

And looking at the five day forecast now and it's looking really lovely for us here. Staying dry with plenty of sunshine.