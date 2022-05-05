WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the working week, it's an overcast picture for the region, however, it does look like it'll stay dry for us. Temperatures reaching highs of 17°C.

As we move into the weekend, still lots of cloud around for the region and we could see some showers with a 76% chance of drizzle over in Southport. Highs of 19°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now, and though temperatures do appear to be rising, the rest of the outlook isn't too pleasant.

Lots of cloud around and not much in the way of sunshine at all. We could be seeing a fair bit of wet weather too.

By Monday it's looking cloudy with a chance of showers, highs of 17 °C.