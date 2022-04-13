Merseyside weather: Met Office forecasts warm and dry days ahead

By Emily Bonner
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:00 am

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry in Liverpool and Birkenhead, there's a chance of showers elsewhere. Temperatures reaching highs of 17°C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and it remains dry though there will be plenty of cloud cover across the region. Really starting to warm up again, highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and it's mainly staying dry for us though we won't be seeing much in the way of sunshine. A rather overcast picture.

However it's not all bad because we're really starting to see it warm up again after the chilly weather we've had of late. By Sunday, we're seeing plenty of sunshine with highs of 17°C.

