Merseyside weather: Met Office forecasts warm and dry days ahead

WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool, Birkenhead, Southport, St Helens and Chester.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry in Liverpool and Birkenhead, there's a chance of showers elsewhere. Temperatures reaching highs of 17°C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and it remains dry though there will be plenty of cloud cover across the region. Really starting to warm up again, highs of 18°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now, and it's mainly staying dry for us though we won't be seeing much in the way of sunshine. A rather overcast picture.