The Easter Bank Holiday weekend has arrived and it’s looking rather pleasant across the region, although we could see showers in St Helens, where temperatures will still hit highs of 19°C.

It's remaining dry for the most part and there are sunny intervals predicted for Good Friday and saturday, when temperatures should reach 19°C and 20°C respectively.

The cloud cover arrives in earnest on Easter Sunday as temperatures begin to drop, hitting 12°C on Easter Monday.