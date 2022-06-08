WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move towards the middle of the week, there's light rain forecast across the region. There's an 82% chance of showers over Liverpool. Temperatures reaching highs of 17 °C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and the sun is set to come out for us here in the region though we could still see some clouds over Southport. Highs of 19 °C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and after a somewhat damp start to the week we will be expecting plenty of sunshine to follow.