WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

It's looking partly cloudy at the start of the week for us in the Liverpool City Region, however, it will be staying dry for the most part on Tuesday with the the exception of Southport where there's a 20% chance of rain.

As we move towards the middle of the week and it's a bit of a grim picture, lots of cloud and moderate showers expected across the region. Cooling down too with highs of just 10°C

And looking at the five day forecast now, it's a fairly pleasant picture at first, however by midweek that really lovey weather we've been experiencing will be just a distant memory.

There will be some showers and it's cooling right down too. By Saturday 39% chance of rain, temperatures reaching highs of 8°C.