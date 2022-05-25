WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside

As we move towards the middle of the week, there's patchy light rain forecast across the region. There's a 60% chance of showers over St Helens. Temperatures reaching highs of 18°C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and again we could be seeing some drizzle across the board. There's a 79% chance of light rain over Southport. Highs of 16°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and with the exception of some sunshine breaking through towards the end of the week, we will be seeing lots of cloud around.