Temperatures could reach the mid-30s in parts of the UK this week as forecasters said that Britain should brace itself for its “first properly hot summer’s day”.

It's a partly cloudy start to the week for the region. Staying dry for the most part except for Southport where we could see some patchy showers. It's reaching highs of 20°C.

As we move towards the middle of the week, we're expecting plenty of sunshine. Should be staying nice and dry for us. Starting to heat up for us too with highs of 23°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and we're expecting a heatwave as the week goes on.

In Liverpool, the Met Office currently forecast a peak of 25°C on Friday.