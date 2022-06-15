WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move towards the middle of the week, there's lots of cloud around, looking quite overcast. It should be staying dry for us however. Temperatures reaching highs of 21 °C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and the sun is set to come out for us here in the region, it's remaining dry. Starting to heat up for us too with highs of 24 °C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and it is starting to really feel like summer with that heatwave hitting us.

As the week goes on we're seeing those temperatures really climbing up. However it looks like it could all be over as we move into the weekend.