Beautiful snow-covered landscapes feel especially festive and every child dreams of waking up to snow on Christmas morning.

Christmas is just around the corner and despite snow being a little inconvenient, there is nothing quite like a white Christmas.

But, will Merseyside see snow on Christmas Day this year?

What is a white Christmas?

The definition that the Met Office uses to define a white Christmas is for one snowflake to be fall in the 24 hours of Christmas Day, somewhere in the UK. Technically, 2022 was the last 'white Christmas' due to this definition, however, the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010 with snow on the ground at 83% of the Met Office's stations - the highest amount ever recorded.

Met Office verdict on a White Christmas in Liverpool

As Christmas is still eleven days away, forecasts are still changeable, however, the Met Office's long range UK weather forecast (up to December 27) offers insight into the likelihood of a White Christmas.

According to the Met Office: "Later next week, in the run up to Christmas, there are indications of rain and showers developing more widely. There is also a chance of winds switching to more of a northwesterly direction, allowing conditions to become a little colder, with a risk of some wintry showers developing in the north. However, at this stage there is little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather."