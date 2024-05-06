Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning is in place across parts of Merseyside as the region is set to be hit by a thunderstorm on Bank Holiday Monday. The Met Office has warned of the chance of ‘heavy downpours’ across the north west.

The alert is in place from 1pm until 9pm (May 6) over south Liverpool, Knowsley, St Helens and parts of Wirral, where sunny spells will be replaced by rain and rumbles on thunder. The Met Office warns that lightning strikes, power cuts, flooded roads and travel disruption could occur in the worst hit areas.

"Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening,” the weather experts say. “Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two."

A yellow alert for thunderstorms is in place over Merseyside on Bank Holiday Monday. Image: Met Office

Humidity is set to rise to 91% overnight and throughout next week temperatures will continue to rise, hitting 21°C on Friday and Saturday.

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool