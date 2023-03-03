A ‘sudden stratospheric’ event will instigate the wintry conditions.

The Met Office has issued a cold weather warning with freezing temperatures and snow expected to hit parts of the UK early next week.

The yellow alert is in place across England from Monday (6 March) until Wednesday (8 March). Experts say a ‘sudden stratospheric warming’ will instigate the wintry conditions. It is the same event that caused the Beast from the East in 2018, which brought heavy snow to large swaths of the country.

Current Met Office predictions have temperatures in Merseyside plummeting late on Monday night and continuing into Friday as the ‘feels like’ temperatures hits -3°C over consecutive nights.

The boffins at weather.com forecast a 33% chance of snow flurries in Liverpool on Tuesday morning, with periods of daily rain and snow continuing until the weekend (Saturday, 11 March), when the mercury begins to rise once again.

Chris Almond, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time.”

The worst of the snow showers will predominantly impact northern and eastern areas; however, it will be cold across the UK, with widespread freezing conditions overnight.