Met Office issues weather warning as 'heavy rain' descends on Liverpool
The Met Office has issued an urgent weather warning as heavy rain is set to fall on Merseyside.
The yellow alert is in force across Liverpool and some parts of Merseyside - including Wirral - from 1.00pm until 11.00pm today (May 16). Currently, the alert does not cover parts of Sefton and Knowsley, including Formby, Southport and Kirkby.
According to the Met Office, ‘heavy rain may produce some flooding and transport disruption’ and there is a ‘small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life’. Other concerns include power cuts, difficult driving conditions and damage to buildings.
The worst of the rain is expected at around 9.00pm and will begin from around 10.00pm. Friday (May 17) may see some rain in the morning, but sunshine is expected during the afternoon.
Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Thursday, May 16: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Friday, May 17: Overcast changing to sunny intervals. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Saturday, May 18: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 17°C
- ☀️ Sunday, May 19: Sunny. High of 19°C
- ☀️ Monday, May 20: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 19°C
