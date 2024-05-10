Liverpool weather: Met Office issues weather warning as Merseyside braces for disruptive thunderstorms
The Met Office is warning of ‘disruption’ and ‘sudden flooding’ as heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside.
Liverpool has seen glorious sunshine for much of this week, with dry conditions and temperatures reaching just over 22°C. The beautiful weather is expected to continue throughout Friday and Saturday, however Sunday (May 12) will see the return of potentially disruptive conditions.
A yellow weather warning is in place from 12.00pm until 10.00pm on Sunday and covers large swathes of the UK, including Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton and Halton. According to the Met Office, ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places’ and ‘spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures’.
Other potential disruption includes the ‘slight chance’ of power cuts, delays and cancellation to public transport services and the ‘small chance’ of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Friday, May 10: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 22°C.
- ⛅ Saturday, May 11: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 22°C.
- ⚠️ Sunday, May 12: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 21°C.
- 🌧️ Monday, May 13: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 17°C.
- ⛅ Tuesday, May 14: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17°C.
