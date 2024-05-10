Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office alert covers Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton and Halton.

The Met Office is warning of ‘disruption’ and ‘sudden flooding’ as heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside.

Liverpool has seen glorious sunshine for much of this week, with dry conditions and temperatures reaching just over 22°C. The beautiful weather is expected to continue throughout Friday and Saturday, however Sunday (May 12) will see the return of potentially disruptive conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning is in place from 12.00pm until 10.00pm on Sunday and covers large swathes of the UK, including Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton and Halton. According to the Met Office, ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places’ and ‘spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures’.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office. Image: Met Office

Other potential disruption includes the ‘slight chance’ of power cuts, delays and cancellation to public transport services and the ‘small chance’ of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool