Met Office issues urgent yellow alert as Liverpool braces for dramatic change in weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Merseyside as soaring Spring temperatures and sunshine is replaced by heavy rain and flood warnings.
The yellow alert is in force across Liverpool and the rest of the region from 12:15am on Wednesday (May 22) until 6am on Thursday (May 23). The Met Office have warned that the torrential rain ‘may produce some flooding and transport disruption’.
The weather experts also say there is a ‘small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life’. Other concerns include power cuts, difficult driving conditions and damage to buildings.
Temperatures are also set to plummet. Liverpool basked in 23°C heat at the weekend and the warm weather continued into the working week. However, the mercury will drop to a high of just 13°C on Thursday.
The heavy rain is expected to hit Liverpool at around 7am on Wednesday morning and is forecast to continue until 1pm on Thursday - well after the current yellow alert has expired. Light rain is expected to continue into Friday, changing to overcast by lunchtime.
Met Office five day forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Tuesday, May 21: Cloudy with sunny spell. High of 19°C
- ⚠️ Wednesday, May 22: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 15°C
- ⚠️ Thursday, May 23: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 13°C
- ☁️ Friday, May 24: Light rain changing to overcast by lunchtime.. High of 14°C
- ⛅ Saturday, May 25: Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning.. High of 18°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.