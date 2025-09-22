Met Office Liverpool weather forecast as autumn officially begins

Autumn is officially here, bringing with it largely dry conditions, mild temperatures and potentially frosty nights.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After rain and wind warnings over the weekend, Liverpool is set to experience fresh autumn mornings and bright sunshine this week, with temperatures as high as 19°C and the chance of overnight frost.

The warmest conditions are expected on Thursday (September 25), though the whole week will remain mild and mostly dry. Saturday could experience some rain, with the Met Office predicting a 40% chance of precipitation from late morning to early afternoon.

Autumn at Sefton Park, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Take a look at the full forecast for this week below.

Seven-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Monday, September 22: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 15°C.

Tuesday, September 23: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C.

Wednesday, September 24: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 18°C.

Thursday, September 25: Sunny. High of 19°C.

Friday, September 26: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 18°C.

Saturday, September 27: Cloudy. High of 17°C.

Sunday, September 28: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C.