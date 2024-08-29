Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the kids get ready for their final weekend of the summer holidays, some glorious conditions could on the cards with the temperature forecast to reach as high as 26°C.

Liverpool is finally set to see some sunshine and warm conditions this weekend, after a wet and dreary bank holiday weekend.

Much of the summer has been on the cool side, with recent figures revealing that Liverpool has endured one of the worst summers in the entire UK this year and a large amount of rain. But, as the kids get ready for their final weekend of the summer holidays, some glorious conditions could on the cards with the temperature forecast to reach as high as 26°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, Liverpool residents can expect to experience a multiple day spell of sunshine and temperatures above 20°C, with occasional cloud cover and the odd spell of rain.

Liverpool waterfront in the sunshine. | Emma Dukes

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

🌤️ Thursday, August 29: Sunny intervals. Highest possible 20°C

Sunny intervals. Highest possible 20°C ☀️ Friday, August 30 : Sunny. Highest possible 22°C

: Sunny. Highest possible 22°C 🌤️ Saturday, August 31: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highest possible 23°C

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highest possible 23°C 🌤️ Sunday, September 1: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highest possible 26°C

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highest possible 26°C 🌤️ Monday, September 2: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highest possible 24°C