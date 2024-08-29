Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast as warm and sunny weekend finally on the way
Liverpool is finally set to see some sunshine and warm conditions this weekend, after a wet and dreary bank holiday weekend.
Much of the summer has been on the cool side, with recent figures revealing that Liverpool has endured one of the worst summers in the entire UK this year and a large amount of rain. But, as the kids get ready for their final weekend of the summer holidays, some glorious conditions could on the cards with the temperature forecast to reach as high as 26°C.
According to the Met Office, Liverpool residents can expect to experience a multiple day spell of sunshine and temperatures above 20°C, with occasional cloud cover and the odd spell of rain.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌤️ Thursday, August 29: Sunny intervals. Highest possible 20°C
- ☀️ Friday, August 30: Sunny. Highest possible 22°C
- 🌤️ Saturday, August 31: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highest possible 23°C
- 🌤️ Sunday, September 1: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highest possible 26°C
- 🌤️ Monday, September 2: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highest possible 24°C
