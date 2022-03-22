Met Office predicts hottest day for Merseyside as temperatures soar this week

Watch: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

Merseyside is set to enjoy the hottest week of the year so far with temperatures due to top out at 17°C on Tuesday and Wednesday across the region.

Monday was a little chilly as the rest of the UK enjoyed unseasonable temperatures but the warm weather brought by high pressure dominating from the east has now arrived.

The sunny spells are set to continue until Monday, when the blue skies are due to cloud over and temperatures drop back down to 12°C.