The change to more unsettled weather will also see a drop in temperatures, with Liverpool expected to experience temperatures as low as 14°C next week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Liverpool as parts of the country prepare for ‘thundery downpours’ and ‘gusty winds’.

The alert is in force from 1.00am until 11.59pm on Saturday (September 21), covering Liverpool, Wirral and parts of Halton.

While the thundery downpours will begin in southern parts of the country on Friday (September 20), the poor conditions will spread to more central areas and parts of the North on Saturday (September 21).

According to the Met Office, “the risk of thunderstorms persists into Saturday with potentially longer spells of heavy rain for some along with a continued risk of hail and lightning accompanying the most intense storms.”

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads, though the weather service added that some areas covered by the thunderstorm alert may remain dry.

Currently, the Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool shows mainly dry conditions on Saturday (September 21) with light cloud and sunshine. Rain is predicted from 4.00pm, but it is unclear when thunderstorms may hit.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Friday, September 20: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunch time. High of 20°C

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunch time. High of 20°C ⚠️ Saturday, September 21: Yellow weather alert for thunderstorms. High of 22°C

Yellow weather alert for thunderstorms. High of 22°C ☁️ Sunday, September 22: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High of 20°C

Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. High of 20°C 🌧️ Monday, September 23: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C

Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 18°C ☁️ Tuesday, September 24: Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. High of 16°C