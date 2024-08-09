Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some parts of the country could see temperatures ranging from 30 to 35°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could finally start to feel like summer this weekend as the Met Office predicts a mini heatwave is on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, the hottest conditions will be in the south of the country, with North America’s Tropical Storm Debby allowing ‘hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week’. Some parts could see temperatures ranging from 30 to 35°C, potentially beating the highest temperature of the year so far - 32°C recorded in London at the end of July.

Liverpool will be a little cooler but won’t miss out on the sunshine this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday set to be bright and warm. While the temperature will reach a mild 21°C on Saturday, Sunday could see highs of 26°C. Monday, however, is expected to be the hottest day, reaching 27°C, before dropping down to 22°C on Tuesday.

People enjoy the sunshine on Liverpool’s Pier Head. | Emma Dukes

While it is not likely to qualify as a proper heatwave - with the temperature criteria having to be reached for at least three days in a row (25°C or higher in Liverpool) - it definitely looks like one of the best weekends of weather Liverpool has seen this summer.

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Friday, August 9: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 22°C

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 22°C ☀️ Saturday, August 10 : Sunny. High of 21°C

: Sunny. High of 21°C ☀️ Sunday, August 11: Sunny. High of 26°C

Sunny. High of 26°C ⛅ Monday, August 12: Sunny intervals. High of 27°C

Sunny intervals. High of 27°C ⛅ Tuesday, August 13: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 22°C