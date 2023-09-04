Pumpkin spice lattes may be back on coffee shop menus, but summer definitely isn’t over yet as Liverpool basks in glorious sunshine.

Pumpkin spice lattes may be back on the menu, but summer definitely isn’t over yet. In true British fashion, the sun is shining, just as children across the country return to school.

Liverpool will see fine conditions throughout the week, with temperatures reaching 27°C - drastically higher than the 16°C conditions we saw at the end of August.

The Met Office believes the North West will experience ‘settled conditions’ and ‘warm sunshine’ all week, but, how long will the glorious weather last?

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

☀️ Monday, September 4: Sunny. High of 27°C

Sunny. High of 27°C ☀️ Tuesday, September 5: Sunny. High of 26°C

Sunny. High of 26°C 🌤️ Wednesday, September 6: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 24°C

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 24°C ☁️ Thursday, September 7: Cloudy. High of 26°C

Cloudy. High of 26°C ⛅ Friday, September 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 21°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 21°C 🌤️ Saturday, September 9: Sunny intervals. High of 23°C

Sunny intervals. High of 23°C 🌤️ Sunday, September 10: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 21°C

UK long range weather forecast (September 8-17)

According to the Met Office: “This period begins with another fine and sunny day for most. However, in central and northern areas, sunshine may be limited by areas of clouds, with a possibility of showers or thunderstorms.

“Some coastal areas can expect low clouds and cooler temperatures. However, for most, light winds and very warm temperatures are expected while feeling humid as well. As we progress through the period, conditions are likely to become more changeable, with an increased chance of rain or showers for all areas, some heavy or thundery. Northwestern areas are most likely to see spells of rain, while southeastern areas retain more prolonged drier weather.