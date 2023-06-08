The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as thunderstorms are set to hit the Merseyside region.
Despite weeks of beautiful blue skies and warm temperatures, Merseyside residents could see a sudden change in the weather this weekend, with thundery conditions and even hail expected.
In place from 2pm-9pm on Saturday (June 10), the yellow weather warning means there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and the region could see lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. The Met Office said: “Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.”
A high temperature of 26°C is still expected, as the UK braces itself for the hottest day of the year, and sunshine should return on Sunday.