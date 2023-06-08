The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as thunderstorms are set to hit the Merseyside region.

Despite weeks of beautiful blue skies and warm temperatures, Merseyside residents could see a sudden change in the weather this weekend, with thundery conditions and even hail expected.

In place from 2pm-9pm on Saturday (June 10), the yellow weather warning means there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and the region could see lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. The Met Office said: “Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.”