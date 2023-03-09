Heavy snow and sleet is falling across Merseyside.

People across Liverpool and Merseyside woke up to blizzard-like conditions this morning, with heavy snow and strong winds across the parts of the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Liverpool and the surrounding area, which will be in place from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travel delays are to be expected on the roads and trains, with Merseyrail stating: “Due to the cold and snowy weather, some public transport services may be disrupted. Please check with the relevant operator before you travel and allow extra time for your journey where necessary.”

MerseyTravel also warned of issues when entering and exiting both Mersey Tunnels and asked that drivers to “allow extra time” and “drive safely”.

The Met Office said that power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could also be affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The snow and sleet is expected to continue throughout Thursday and temperatures will only reach a high of 4°C before plummeting to a ‘feels like temperature’ of -5°C overnight.

The yellow weather alert continues into Friday, but by midday the snow is forecast to give way to sunshine, although temperatures will remain low at around 5°C.

Snow in Sefton Park. Image: Emily Bonner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Office: North West weather outlook

Friday (March 10):

Rain, sleet, and snow gradually clears Friday morning to leave a drier and brighter afternoon with lighter winds, though still the odd snow flurry. Frost overnight with icy stretches. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: