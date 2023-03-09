Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Heavy snow set to continue amid travel warnings in Liverpool - Met Office issue yellow weather alert

Heavy snow and sleet is falling across Merseyside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

People across Liverpool and Merseyside woke up to blizzard-like conditions this morning, with heavy snow and strong winds across the parts of the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Liverpool and the surrounding area, which will be in place from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

Travel delays are to be expected on the roads and trains, with Merseyrail stating: “Due to the cold and snowy weather, some public transport services may be disrupted. Please check with the relevant operator before you travel and allow extra time for your journey where necessary.”

Most Popular

MerseyTravel also warned of issues when entering and exiting both Mersey Tunnels and asked that drivers to “allow extra time” and “drive safely”.

The Met Office said that power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could also be affected.

The snow and sleet is expected to continue throughout Thursday and temperatures will only reach a high of 4°C before plummeting to a ‘feels like temperature’ of -5°C overnight.

The yellow weather alert continues into Friday, but by midday the snow is forecast to give way to sunshine, although temperatures will remain low at around 5°C.

Snow in Sefton Park. Image: Emily Bonner
Snow in Sefton Park. Image: Emily Bonner
Snow in Sefton Park. Image: Emily Bonner

Met Office: North West weather outlook

Friday (March 10):

Rain, sleet, and snow gradually clears Friday morning to leave a drier and brighter afternoon with lighter winds, though still the odd snow flurry. Frost overnight with icy stretches. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Drier to start on Saturday with further rain, sleet, and snow in the evening and into Sunday. Unsettled on Monday with rain perhaps snow and stronger winds.

Met OfficePower cutsRail services