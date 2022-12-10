Snow hit the city centre and surrounding areas, from Old Swan to Gateacre.

It was like a winter wonderland in parts of Liverpool on Saturday morning as snow fell on the city overnight. Early risers enjoyed the best of the wintry scenes before much of the snow turned to sleet.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning across the whole of Merseyside. The alert for ice in the region will stay in place until Sunday at 12 noon.

Advertisement

The freezing temperatures are thought to be due to a “source of air” billowing down to the UK from the Arctic and inflicting bitterly cold conditions.

Police have urged drivers to take extra care after the snowfall added to icy surface water on roads. The North West Motorway Police said they are already dealing with road traffic crashes on the M58, M62, M61 & A556.

Residents are also are urged to take extra care as icy patches on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads could cause travel disruption and injuries.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool this weekend

Advertisement

Advertisement

The city saw a snowy start to Saturday and it is expected to remain cold and wet for much of the day. Sunny spells will develop in the afternoon with a risk of wintry coastal showers. Frost and icy patches are possible, and temperatures are not expected to surpass 3°C.

On Sunday and into next week it will stay cold but often dry with some sunshine, although there is the possibility of isolated wintry showers at times. Widespread and sharp frosts will continue overnight, perhaps with icy patches.

Snow fell overnight in Liverpool. Image: Alice Oliver

Snow covered the city’s parks. Image: Alice Oliver

Advertisement