Find out when disruptive weather conditions will end as the Met Office issues a new weather warning for Merseyside.

An amber weather warning for wind is until 9.00pm on Friday (January 24), covering large swathes of Merseyside - including Wirral and parts of Sefton - and the the North West. A yellow weather warning is also in force until 11.59pm, covering the whole of Merseyside, including Liverpool.

Saturday (January 25) is set to be much calmer, with wind gusts below 30mph and sunny, dry conditions. However, Liverpool is expected to face further disruption on Sunday (January 26) as the Met Office has issued a new weather alert for wind.

A yellow weather warning will be in force from 9.00am until 3.00pm, with wind gusts reaching 45mph in Liverpool. The alert covers parts of the North West and the whole of Merseyside.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for strong winds.

According to the Met Office, strong winds are likely to cause some disruption on Sunday and delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It i’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Passengers at Liverpool John Lennon Airport faced travel disruption on Friday, with dozens of flights delayed or cancelled - particularly services to and from Ireland which saw wind gusts of more than 100mph.

Monday (January 26) will see wind gusts of up to 40mph in Liverpool as well as rainy conditions. The weather is expected to settle by Wednesday (January 28).