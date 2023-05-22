Liverpool is set to bask in sun for the next week.

Liverpool saw some beautiful weather this weekend, with temperatures up to 21°C, and it looks like the glorious sunshine is here to stay.

According to BBC Weather, the city will be hotter than Barcelona next week, with temperatures set to reach as high as 23°C - compared to Barcelona’s 22°C.

While this week (beginning May 22) is off to a slightly milder start with some moderate wind, temperatures are set increase as the week goes on with winds becoming lighter.

So, dig out your buckets and spades and get ready for another weekend of sunshine.

BBC Weather forecast for Liverpool:

Tuesday May 23: Sunny and a moderate breeze. High of 17°C.

Wednesday May 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. High of 17°C.

Thursday May 25: Sunny and a moderate breeze. High of 19°C.

Friday May 26: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 20°C.

Saturday May 27: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 21°C.

Sunday May 28: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 21°C.

Monday May 29: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 23°C.

Tuesday May 30: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 23°C.