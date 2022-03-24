WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, it looks like it'll stay dry and sunny though it will be partly cloudy over Southport and St Helens. Temperatures reaching highs of 17 °C.

As we move into the weekend, it's staying dry and there'll be plenty of sunshine around with the exception of Liverpool where it'll be partly cloudy. Highs of 17 °C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and I hope you're all enjoying this mini March heatwave but is it set to stay? Well, we will still be enjoying some sunshine but by next week it could get cooler.

On Monday there is a hazy start and a chance of rain. It is looking more overcast as temperatures drop down to a still not unpleasant 14 °C.

But by Tuesday, the cloud cover is predicted to return over the region and the thermometer will be heading back down to 11 °C.