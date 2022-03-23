The average maximum temperature in Liverpool for the month of April is 12°C, according to the Met Office.

The suggestion parts of the United Kingdom are on the cusp of a warm and sunny April is something that people living in Liverpool will be hoping for.

Senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services, Jim Dale said it’s possible that some parts of the UK could see temperatures as high as 27°C and 28°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think hot weather could come in fairly early as far as April is concerned perhaps,” said Mr. Dale,

“I know March is the start of spring but I think we’re probably going to get properly into April before we start to see the searing sort of temperatures.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26°C, 27°C, 28°C in the middle of April.

“Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot.”

Will there be a heatwave in Liverpool in April?

The average maximum and average minimum temperatures in Liverpool in April are 12°C and 5°C respectively.

The daily maximum temperatures in Liverpool in April 2022 are set to be between 9°C and 14°C respectively while the daily minimum temperature will fall between 3°C and 7°C respectively, according to AccuWeather.

What is the weather forecast for Liverpool for next few days?

Today:

“Early haze dissipating to leave a widely sunny and dry day,” said the Met Office.

“Some fair-weather cloud bubbling up in the afternoon.

“Feeling very warm for the time of year with just a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature 19 °C,” it added.

Tonight:

“Remaining dry overnight with lengthy clear periods for all, though turning rather hazy in places.

“A slightly chilly night at low levels with a ground frost for some rural locations. Minimum temperature 3 °C,” the Met Office said.

Thursday:

“After any early haze clears, another fine and dry day follows on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

“Again, feeling very warm, though peak temperatures a touch down on late. Maximum temperature 18 °C,” the Met Office continued.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

“High pressure maintains predominantly fine and settled conditions to end the week. Feeling pleasantly warm by day, but a touch chilly overnight, with a few morning mist patches.”

UK long-range forecast for (Sunday March 27 to Tuesday April 5)

“It will be largely dry for most, especially in the south and west, though some showers, possibly wintry, are likely in the north and east,” explained the Met Office.

“Nights will be chilly with some frost and early rural mist and fog patches will readily clear each morning.

“Cloudier conditions will persist in the far north with some light rain or drizzle at times, and patchy mist, fog and low cloud may impact the North Sea coasts.

“Winds will be light for most but breeziest in the far north and extreme southwest.

“Daytime temperatures are likely to be above average at first, when it will feel warm in the prolonged spring sunshine, but will decline slowly through the period, with a low chance of significantly colder weather spreading from the north for a time,” the Met Office added.

UK long-range forecast including Easter holidays (Tuesday April 4 to Tuesday April 19)

“Turning more unsettled during early April, with showers or longer periods of rain. These showers are likely to be heavy at times, with hail and thunder,” said the Met Office.

“Drier and more settled spells are still possible but are likely to be more short-lived than in late March.