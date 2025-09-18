The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the North West of England for this weekend.

The weather warning comes into force at 9am on Saturday as heavy rain his expected to batter parts of the UK and expected to last until 6am on Sunday.

Between 20-40mm of rain is anticipated, potentially reaching 75-100mm in some locations.

From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. Showers then follow and winds remain strong through Sunday.

What to expect

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Areas affected across North West England include:

Blackburn with Darwen.

Blackpool.

Cheshire West and Chester.

Cumbria.

Greater Manchester.

Halton.

Lancashire.

Merseyside.

Warrington.

What Should I Do?

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.