Weekend weather forecast for the North West as temperatures soar in heatwave

Following a warm end to the week and talk of a heatwave, here’s the weekend weather forecast for the North West...

Saturday will begin with some areas seeing a cloudier start, but any early cloud will quickly give way to sunny spells. By the afternoon, the North West can expect prolonged periods of strong sunshine, with temperatures rising and conditions turning very warm. Light winds will make for a pleasant day overall, with a maximum temperature of 26°C expected.

Looking ahead, Sunday will remain sunny and very warm, continuing the settled summer conditions. Into early next week, the weather is set to stay largely dry, with a mix of cloudier intervals and bright or sunny spells. While temperatures are forecast to dip slightly from the weekend peak, they will remain warm—especially during brighter periods.

The forecast suggests ideal conditions for outdoor activities, though residents are advised to take sun protection precautions during peak sunshine hours. No significant rainfall is expected over the weekend, so take advantage and get outside!