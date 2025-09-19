We're bankrolling 1 lucky Liverpool student with £6,000 and free burritos says restaurant
The winner will receive £500 a month for 12 months—totalling £6,000—as well as free Boojum meals throughout the year. The cash prize will be paid directly into the winner’s bank account with no restrictions on how it’s spent.
The competition is open to all students in Liverpool and comes as part of Boojum’s continued efforts to appeal to a student audience. Since opening on Bold Street last year, the restaurant has gained popularity among local students for its large portions and value-driven menu.
“University life is tough on the wallet and students have always been at the heart of Boojum,” said CEO David Maxwell. “We wanted to do something meaningful to support them this year.”
In addition to the main prize, Boojum will also award a £50 gift card to one student each day during Freshers Week. Entrants must have a Boojum app account to qualify. Entries close on Sunday 5th October via Boojum’s website or social media channels. The initiative follows previous student-focused campaigns including free burrito giveaways and prize trips abroad.