Plans to open up a new micropub in Wallasey Village have taken another step forward, with the people behind the new business saying they want to bring something new to the area.

Balloon and card shop Balloonique closed down its physical shop at 114 Wallasey Village in May this year and the unit has remained vacant ever since. However the following month, plans were put forward to convert it into a new micropub.

Now these plans have been taken a step further with a planning application submitted by Peter McNally and Wayne Traynor to Wirral Council.

In the application, the new venue is described as “a small, community-focused establishment primarily serving cask ales and similar beverages”. If approved, the new micropub will be open Monday to Thursday 1pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 11pm, and from 1pm to 10pm on Sunday.

One document supporting the application said micropubs “attract a more mature or discerning clientele interested in conversation and craft beverages, rather than large crowds seeking cheap drinks or loud entertainment”, adding: “By design, micropubs foster a sociable, ‘living room’ atmosphere where the proprietor often knows many patrons by name.”

A noise impact statement as part of the application points out the location sits within a number of other shops and small businesses. However those behind the pub believe issues will be well managed due to the venue’s small size which will restrict crowds

As it is a micropub, the application said: “There will be no loud live music nights or blaring sports TVs that are often the cause of intermittent peak noise in traditional pubs.” The building also comes with a 200mm concrete slab and acoustic tiles will be placed on the ceiling to reduce noise.

The documents also argue the new micropub would have a positive impact on the community by offering a place for people to meet up. Those behind the new venture argued it will “create a new community hub where residents can come together.”

A health impact assessment said the area has a limited number of social venues but the micropub would be “revitalising a vacant unit into a warm, inviting, meeting place,” adding: “This can lead to greater social cohesion – neighbours getting to know each other over a pint, community groups having a place to meet informally, and local information being shared.”

If approved by Wirral Council, the micropub will be able to move ahead as a license for the new venue has already been granted by the local authority. Neal Dawson, speaking on behalf of the application in June, said they wanted to create a relaxed environment where everyone is welcome and did not want to create a culture that would cause a public nuisance.

Two people had written in with concerns but this was outweighed by public support. One person, Martin Kelsey, said he had turned up at a licensing meeting on June 18 as “it looked like somebody was trying to organise a pile on against having a new premises there”.

He said he loved micropubs and argued it was “not going to be loads of young people drinking shots”, adding: “I am well past the rave days so just somewhere to go and have a quiet drink.

“You may have music to put it into perspective, it’s no louder than having the radio on […] Wallasey needs it. The [Cheshire] Cheese is okay but generally speaking it needs something a little bit different.”