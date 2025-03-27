We're showcasing Goodison Park's legacy through the eyes of Everton fans

Explore a unique photo exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool capturing Goodison Park's final season through the eyes of Everton fans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodison Park’s final season as home to Everton Football Club will be documented from a fan’s perspective, through a new photo display at the Museum of Liverpool.

Goodbye to Goodison is a love letter to the home stadium of the Toffees in its final season. The display of photos looks at the relationship between this iconic ground and the loyal fans who congregate around the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring nine photographers from the club’s fanbase, the exhibition brings together fan photographers that document the matchday experience at Goodison Park. The photos selected highlight matchdays away from the Premier League glamour - the chippies, pubs, meeting places and family moments shared during the final season.

Goodbye to Goodison focuses on the pre-match preparation of fans. | © Lewis Guy

Chris Wardle, co-curator and contributor to Goodbye to Goodison, said: “While a lot of attention is focused on the pitch for Goodison Park’s final season, I wanted to shift our focus to the pre-game experiences and moments that, to me, make this old ground so special.

“The display celebrates the streets, landmarks and establishments that have become an extension of the ground over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re lucky, as a fanbase, to have a talented group of photographers who have taken it upon themselves to document Goodison’s legacy from their own perspective. I am excited to showcase the work of these photographers and pay tribute to one of the great stadiums in world football.”

The display captures the matchday experience away from Goodison Park’s hallowed turf. | © Chris Wardle

Goodbye to Goodison opens in the Museum of Liverpool’s Skylight Gallery on Saturday, April 5 and runs until Sunday, August 10. After Everton’s final game to Goodison, an additional image will be added, capturing the emotion and importance of the historic match.

On Thursdays throughout the run of the display, visitors will be able to see additional images from the photographers and share their own memories and experiences of going to the match.

Running alongside the display, the museum will release an episode of the NML Podcast talking with staff, ex-players, ex-managers and other important figures who know Goodison Park best.