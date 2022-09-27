The pub owners are selling Wirral pub as part of a bigger national sale.

Pub franchise JD Wetherspoons has announced that they are selling a pub in Wirral as a part of a major franchise sale.

The pub operator has appointed CBRE and Savills to sell off a total of 32 pubs in the UK, with most pubs located in London and the southeast.

One of those pubs that JD Wetherspoons is selling is the John Masefield on New Chester Rd, New Ferry, Birkenhead, Wirral.

Wetherspoons said earlier this year that it could risk suffering £30 million in losses after repair investments and increase in staff wages.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

"This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.".

Paul Breen, Director at Savills said in a press release: “Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these 32 properties to the market. These venues are well configured and fitted to a high standard which will make them appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.”

Toby Hall, Senior Director at CBRE added: “The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market. With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the South East and other strong locations in the South West, Midlands and North we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants”.

Wetherspoons owns around 800 pubs in the UK and Ireland, and has said that the choice to sell is commercial.

