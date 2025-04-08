Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bath and Body Works will in Liverpool ONE very soon.

Bath and Body Works is set to make its Liverpool debut this spring, with an exciting new store within the Liverpool ONE shopping complex.

The popular US brand will bring its iconic candles, body sprays and seasonal collections to South John Street, opening next to the soon-to-open MINISO store and Liverpool ONE’s newly relocated Boux Avenue site.

Bath and Body Works is the latest retailer to reveal when it will open in Liverpool, with Wingstop, UNIQLO and Sephora recently announcing their official opening dates.

While an exact launch date has not yet been announced, new signs spotted on the store’s exterior this week have revealed that Bath and Body Works Liverpool will open in April 2025.