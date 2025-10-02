Stephen Beresford / SWNS

A devastated dad has told how he lost his £25,000 life savings after falling victim to a sophisticated crypto scam which has 'ruined' his family.

Stephen Beresford, 43, says he was lured into losing his savings through what he believed was a trusted online crypto trader. A crypto trader buys and sells cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in an attempt to make a profit on the movement of their prices.

The scam means he can't pay for his bed-bound and disabled mum's new windows and wet room, as well as savings he had made for his son, Finley, 14, future. Stephen joined a legitimate trading platform CB TRADING through a friend and was introduced to the owner via the Discord messaging service who used the name '_cbtrades00' and nickname 'CB' last month.

He trusted the service because a close friend said he had met the owner in Dubai while on holiday. Taxi driver Stephen told how he received a message via Discord from a person with a similar nickname and user name ('CB' and '_cbtrades0') to the owner.

They told him they he wanted to do some trading on a separate platform called Copyfxtradez.org. But in the space of just two weeks he was tricked into transferring his £25,000 savings into the scammer’s wallet. His friend has also lost £37,000 to the scammer.

Website scamadviser.com says there is a 'strong likelihood' that Copyfxtradez.org is a scam website. Stephen, from Aintree, Merseyside, said: "My guard was down as my mate had met the groups admin whilst on holiday in Dubai.

"It was only after it had all happened that I had noticed their names were spelt differently - one character was changed and it was too late. I trusted what I thought was the groups admin and I missed the red flags that I wouldn't have if the situation was different. It is ruining me, its my savings they have taken not just £20."

He told that after joining the platform he received genuine advice on what trades to make and when to cash out. Stephen said: "I had done some trading in the past and when I saw what the Discord was about I wanted to get involved so I bought a £60 monthly subscription.

“The first day I joined I received a direct message from what I thought was the owner saying the best way to make was to copy trade through him on another website which seemed viable as my mate had met him.

Copy trading is a technique where a less experienced trader mirrors trades made by an experienced trader. Over the course of two weeks - between September 4 and September 19 this year - he put £25,000 worth of cryptocurrency XRP into the scammer's wallet which he would use to make trades on his behalf.

But what he didn't realise was that he was speaking to was a scammer. Stephen has told he still had "no doubts" that he was speaking to the owner and that he could see he was making profit explaining at one point his account had reached £50,000.

But he revealed the issues only came when he asked to withdraw the money from his account on September 17 when he was persistently ignored and told he should keep the money in as "huge gains were coming".

The dad said: "In a final attempt I asked the scammer to let me withdraw so I can show my friends who also want to invest but needed to see me take profit out. The scammer then made £1052 in cryptocurrency USDT available."

Stephen has told he withdrew the money and then asked to take a further £15,000 claiming his friends wouldn't be impressed by £1,000 profit after investing £25,000. Stephen said: "He did make the money available to withdraw but when I tried to that’s when it went quiet and he blocked me."

"I was so shocked when I realised and I couldn't speak. My stomach dropped - I was standing there staring at my screen for a couple of minutes thinking about what had just happened."

Stephen has told he then put a message in the main group chat asking the admin why he had blocked him and that's when he said he had no idea what he was talking about. He then checked back and noticed the small differences in their names.

Stephen contacted Merseyside Police and Action Fraud to help recover his money but claims he can't submit the pages of evidence he has due to the police's "tiny web form".

Chief Superintendent Amanda Wolf, Head of Action Fraud and National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), said: "Stephen's case is currently being assessed by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) at the City of London Police.”

Stephen said he is now struggling financially since the scam and is now working overtime to pay his monthly bills. He said: "I hope I can warn people to be more vigilant when on Discord group chats - if something is too good to be true, it most likely is."

He has since set up a crowdfunding to help raise some money he has lost.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lost-everything-i-had-to-a-crypto-scam. Copyfxtradez.org and CB TRADING have been approached for a comment.