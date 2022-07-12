Experts are predicting the UK to have its hottest ever day on record due to the weather warning for extreme heat recently issued - but how hot will temperatures flare in Liverpool and Merseyside?

The arrival of the summer season had Liverpudlians aplenty clinging onto hopes for sun-baked weather with regular sunshine and warm temperatures to enjoy some outdoor fun with friends and family.

However, it seems that the weather has over delivered as one of the hottest heatwaves on record in the UK is set to strike the North West and much of the UK at some point this week.

This had led to weather experts from the likes of the Met Office issuing a danger to life weather warning which covers Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here is everything you need to know, such as how long the warning is in place, how hot Liverpool will get and when the heatwave will end.

What is the weather warning and how long is it in place for?

Sunshine and clouds around the Albert Dock in Liverpool (Pic from Shutterstock)

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued an Amber warning for extreme heat that covers the Liverpool, Merseyside and most of the North West of England region.

Temperatures are expected to build to extremely hot levels in excess of 32℃.

The warning has been extended to the beginning of next week, starting from Sunday, 17 July at midnight.

The two-day warning is expected to come to an end on Monday, 18 July at 11:59 pm.

What have the Met Office said to expect?

When will the UK heatwave end and how hot will it get? Here’s all you need to know. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The weather organisation have warned Liverpudlians that exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and Monday, with the possibility that it could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

The Met Office has issued the following list of what to expect during the Amber weather warning for extreme heat:

Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines to be required

Significantly more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents

Delays on road and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays

What will the weather be like in Liverpool for the rest of this week?

The following is the daily forecast for the rest of the week, commencing from Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

Tuesday, 12 July : Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (23℃)

: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (23℃) Wednesday, 13 July: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (18℃)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (18℃) Thursday, 14 July : Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (17℃)

: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (17℃) Friday, 15 July: Overcast changing to sunny intervals (18℃)

Overcast changing to sunny intervals (18℃) Saturday, 16 July: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (23℃)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals (23℃) *Sunday, 17 July : Clouds, extreme heat and levels of sunshine (26℃)

: Clouds, extreme heat and levels of sunshine (26℃) *Monday, 18 July: Extreme heat and levels of sunshine (29℃)

*days that the Amber weather warning is in place

When will the heatwave end in Liverpool?

Sculptures making up part of Antony Gormley’s Another Place at Crosby beach. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images