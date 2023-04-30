More than 100 coastal towns and villages have been rated on the beach, attractions, scenery, value for money and more.

More than 100 seaside towns and villages up and down the coast of the UK have been ranked, rated and evaluated by consumer champions Which? to reveal the best and worst in the country.

Over 3,000 visitors rated beaches, attractions, scenery, value for money and more to reveal an overall score for each destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bamburgh in Northumberland took number one spot for the third year in a row. The tiny village, with a population of around 400 people, received an outstanding overall score of 88%. Traditional bucket-and-spade resorts Clacton-on-Sea and Skegness rated joint-last, with 48%.

Merseyside is represented by a trio of entries, but none of the three did particularly well. Crosby placed highest in 71st, followed by Southport and New Brighton. Full details of their rankings are below...

CROSBY - ranked 71

Customer Score - 📊 68%

Hotel prices - 🏨 --

Beaches - ⭐ 3

Seafront/ Pier --

Food and drink --

Accommodation --

Tourist attractions - ⭐ 3

Scenery - ⭐ 2

Shopping --

Peace and quiet - ⭐4

Value for money --

Advertisement

Advertisement

A beautiful, crisp day at Crosby Beach

SOUTHPORT - ranked 90

Customer Score - 📊 65%

Hotel prices - 🏨 - £72

Beaches - ⭐ 2

Seafront/ Pier - ⭐ 2

Food and drink - ⭐ 3

Accommodation --

Tourist attractions - ⭐ 3

Scenery - ⭐ 2

Shopping - ⭐ 3

Peace and quiet - ⭐ 2

Value for money - ⭐ 3

A stunning image of Southport beach in 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEW BRIGHTON - ranked 96

Customer Score - 📊 61%

Hotel prices --

Beaches - ⭐ 3

Seafront/ Pier - ⭐ 2

Food and drink - ⭐ 3

Accommodation --

Tourist attractions - ⭐ 2

Scenery - ⭐ 2

Shopping - ⭐ 2

Peace and quiet - ⭐ 2

Value for money - ⭐ 3