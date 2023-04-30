Register
Where Crosby, Southport and New Brighton rate in list of UK’s best seaside towns

More than 100 coastal towns and villages have been rated on the beach, attractions, scenery, value for money and more.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST

More than 100 seaside towns and villages up and down the coast of the UK have been ranked, rated and evaluated by consumer champions Which? to reveal the best and worst in the country.

Over 3,000 visitors rated beaches, attractions, scenery, value for money and more to reveal an overall score for each destination.

Bamburgh in Northumberland took number one spot for the third year in a row. The tiny village, with a population of around 400 people, received an outstanding overall score of 88%. Traditional bucket-and-spade resorts Clacton-on-Sea and Skegness rated joint-last, with 48%.

Merseyside is represented by a trio of entries, but none of the three did particularly well. Crosby placed highest in 71st, followed by Southport and New Brighton. Full details of their rankings are below...

  • CROSBY - ranked 71
  • Customer Score - 📊 68%
  • Hotel prices - 🏨 --
  • Beaches - ⭐ 3
  • Seafront/ Pier --
  • Food and drink --
  • Accommodation --
  • Tourist attractions - ⭐ 3
  • Scenery - ⭐ 2
  • Shopping --
  • Peace and quiet - ⭐4
  • Value for money --
A beautiful, crisp day at Crosby BeachA beautiful, crisp day at Crosby Beach
  • SOUTHPORT - ranked 90
  • Customer Score - 📊 65%
  • Hotel prices - 🏨 - £72
  • Beaches - ⭐ 2
  • Seafront/ Pier - ⭐ 2
  • Food and drink - ⭐ 3
  • Accommodation --
  • Tourist attractions - ⭐ 3
  • Scenery - ⭐ 2
  • Shopping - ⭐ 3
  • Peace and quiet - ⭐ 2
  • Value for money - ⭐ 3
A stunning image of Southport beach in 2008.A stunning image of Southport beach in 2008.
  • NEW BRIGHTON - ranked 96
  • Customer Score - 📊 61%
  • Hotel prices --
  • Beaches - ⭐ 3
  • Seafront/ Pier - ⭐ 2
  • Food and drink - ⭐ 3
  • Accommodation --
  • Tourist attractions - ⭐ 2
  • Scenery - ⭐ 2
  • Shopping - ⭐ 2
  • Peace and quiet - ⭐ 2
  • Value for money - ⭐ 3
People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesPeople enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
