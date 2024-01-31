Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two huge names in comedy have now been announced for the Southport Comedy Festival 2024.

The creators of the yearly festival have announced Ben Elton will be performing his show Authentic Stupidity this October during the 17-day event. Ben is known for co-writing the massively popular series Blackadder and created a host of other shows, including the Thin Blue Line and The Young Ones, as well as his own award-winning standup.

Speaking about the show which targets the stupidity of humanity in the face of AI, Ben said: "The verdict’s in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the Ape family!

"We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we’ve invented Artificial Intelligence which is actually going to replace us. I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It’s AS we need to be worrying about."

Ben, who is set to perform at the festival on Wednesday, October 9, is not the only big name coming to Southport with Omid Djalili also recently announced for the festival. Omid will be performing his new critically acclaimed show Namaste on Friday, October 11 at the festival.

The show will centre on Omid's inner anger and comedic vitriol targetting the "current state of this dangerously messed up planet."

The two comedians will join a raft of talent set to come to the festival, including Henning Wehn, Dan Nightingale of the "Have a Word" podcast, and Ed Byrne.

When is the Southport Comedy Festival 2024?

The Southport Comedy Festival will take place over 17 days at Victoria Park, Southport, from September 27 to October 13 2024. The festival will be held for a fourth year in a luxury heated and seated marquee.

How to get tickets