You might have walked past Will Mackenzie's pyramid tomb but do you know the dark history behind it?

People have lived in Merseyside for around 10,500 years. If these streets could talk, imagine the tales they could tell.

The mystery of history, the strange but true. What about those who once called this city home? We've been on Rodney Street to hear about the mysterious story of Will Mackenzie's pyramid tomb.

Lucy, or Chiller Black, as she's more commonly referred to, is the Artistic Director of Shiverpool. She's been telling us about the history behind this spooky monument.

The dark side

"On Rodney Street, the monument behind us is probably known as the most famous folkloric and ghost story in the city. William Mackenzie was quite a revered character in Liverpool; he was very well respected, he fiercely endorsed the early railway system, he was a great champion of scientific progress.

People really looked up to him. He was a pillar of the community. But, like all of us, he had a darker side. He was a compulsive gambler, a violent drunk. He loved the ladies, he was a bit of a womaniser. So, lots of vices."

A bet with the devil

William Mackenzie’s pyramid tomb

"The story of Mackenzie and the tomb really starts around 1850 when Will MacKenzie is having a debauched game of poker with a man called Mr Reeves, who he played with on many occasions before. Mr Reeves asked McKenzie ‘why don't you bet your soul?’. So, he actually bet his soul to this gentleman Mr Reeves.

“Now, he loses the bet, and when Mackenzie realises the true identity of his opponent to be the devil himself, he falls to his knees and pleads with him not to take his soul. Mr Reeves says fear not, for I shall not come for you until you are dead and you are buried in your grave underneath the ground."

"With that, the two gentlemen part company, and they never see each other again. McKenzie is petrified, he is full of anguish because he really does believe that when he dies, Satan will claim what he is rightfully owed."

The strange pyramid tomb

"He leaves this bizarre set of instructions regarding the internment of his body. In his will, the instruction stipulates that Mackenzie is not to be buried under the ground but above it, sitting at a table displaying a winning hand of cards."

"There have been countless sightings of Will Mackenzie, but he usually manifests in a creepy greenish fucking mist."