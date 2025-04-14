Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool welcomes its first Wingstop today, with the first 100 visitors receiving free chicken wings.

Liverpool’s first-ever Wingstop opens to the public today (Monday, April 14).

The American chain joins a raft of big names in Liverpool ONE, taking over the 2,906 sq. ft unit at 72 Lord Street between Caffe Nero and Tortilla.

To celebrate the highly anticipated launch, following years of demand from locals, the first 100 people through the door will receive free chicken wings.

Diners can expect the full Wingstop UK menu of wings, tenders, burgers and sides, including the brand-new Hot Honey Glaze flavour, available for a limited time only.

The opening marks a major milestone for Wingstop UK, as it continues its nationwide expansion with more than 20 new sites set to open by the end of the year. Since launching in the UK in 2018, Wingstop UK has grown to 64 locations and now employs over 2,700 people.

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK said: “The wait is finally over. Our fans in Liverpool have been calling for a Wingstop to land, and we’re so excited to finally make it happen.

“Located alongside a mix of leading F&B operators, retailers and leisure venues, Liverpool ONE is the perfect place for us to make our debut in the city.”

Wingstop officially opens at 11.00am on Monday (April 14).