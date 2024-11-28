Wirral Council looks set to approve the final rollout of 20mph limits across 22 areas and outside 11 schools after nearly 600 roads were put forward for consideration.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority said the new limits were in residential and retail areas or near schools or education organisations.

The new limits, if approved, would be the final stage of a scheme which began in early 2023 with the rollout supported entirely by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority funding. Limits on more than 1,700 roads were unanimously approved by councillors with the rollout taking place over the spring and summer of that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when the council asked for opinions on the second rollout, there was a massive backlash with a petition getting more than 7,000 signatures prompting a council debate, protests and even vandalism. The Conservatives came out against the policy but Labour, Green, and the Liberal Democrat councillors stuck by it arguing limits could be changed and lives would be saved.

20mph zone on the Wirral. | LDR

Limits on more than 2,500 roads have been changed and areas affected in the new rollout could include Seacombe, Greasby, Bromborough and Heswall. If approved by councillors on December 3, the rollout of these new limits is expected to finish summer next year.

A public feedback exercise carried out earlier this year with letter drops to 26,000 residents and businesses with 1,078 people responding. The vast majority of people objected with 1,790 comments against and 192 in support though 21 objected to 20mph on bypasses which was never part of the council’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirral’s rollout of 20mph. | Edward Barnes

Arguments have been made that 20mph limits should only be introduced outside places like schools but the consultation found 82% of people who filled out that part of the survey objected. No proposed 20mph limit outside the 11 schools put forward got more support than opposition.

However, there were requests to the council to extend 20mph limits on West Kirby Road near to the Saughall Pub and the B5136 in Bebington, near to the Rose and Crown Pub. It will also consider requests for limits in Thornton Hough, Gills Lane and Barnston Road, Spital Road near to the station, and through Frankby Village.

Some 20mph speed limits which have already been introduced are also being reviewed on Leasowe Road in Wallasey and Pensby Road. As the first rollout of limits finished in November 2023, an evaluation of their success has started and should be completed by 2025.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].