Wirral-based photographer overcomes adversity with dream come true feature at Birkenhead Expedition

Wirral-based Matthew Alcock, with support from AFG, sees his lifelong dream come true as his work is showcased alongside national artists.

Matthew Alcock, who is supported by the health and social care charity Alternative Futures Group (AFG) based in the North West, is currently being featured at the Convenience Gallery Pop-Up in Birkenhead, alongside national artists.

Matthew has been passionately developing his photography skills for the past eight years with the support of his AFG Support Worker, Jessica Sutton-Harry. His hard work and dedication have now paid off as he sees his dream of being showcased in a gallery come true.

For this exhibition, Matthew chose to capture the iconic Liver Building in Liverpool at night, photographing it from a unique perspective at Seacombe Ferry on the Wirral.

Reflecting on his achievement, Matthew shared, “I’m feeling proud that I’ve achieved one of my goals. My Support Worker, Jessica, has been really supportive of my photography and she was proud to tell everyone at AFG about my achievement. This made me feel great.”

Matthew’s photography will be on display every Thursday and Friday until August 30th.