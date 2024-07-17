Wirral named a Tree City of the World
Wirral has named a Tree City of the World after planting more than 21,000 trees in just one year. The Tree Cities of the World programme is described as ‘an international effort to recognise cities and towns committed to ensuring that their urban forests and trees are properly maintained, sustainably managed, and duly celebrated’.
To be recognised as a Tree City, communities must meet five core standards that illustrate a commitment to caring for its trees and forest; establish responsibility for the care of trees, set rules to govern the management of forests and trees, maintain an updated inventory or assessment of local tree resources, allocate resources for a tree management plan, and hold an annual celebration of trees to educate residents.
Making the list for the first time, more than 21,000 trees were planted on the Wirral over the course of 2023 – the third highest number of any place in England that was honoured this year.
One of just 26 UK areas to receive the award - given by the Arbor Day Foundation as well as the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations - Wirral is the only part of Merseyside named as a Tree City and Councillor Liz Grey, chair of the Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee said she was ‘proud’ of the award, calling it an ‘acknowledgement of our commitment to growing, nurturing and effectively managing our urban trees’.
Thirty parks and green spaces across the Wirral have also reached the high standards required to receive a coveted Green Flag Award, with the latest winners announced this week. The Award works as an international quality mark for green spaces.
