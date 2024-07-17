Wirral named a Tree City of the World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The area was among the top three parts of England which planted the most trees in 2023.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirral has named a Tree City of the World after planting more than 21,000 trees in just one year. The Tree Cities of the World programme is described as ‘an international effort to recognise cities and towns committed to ensuring that their urban forests and trees are properly maintained, sustainably managed, and duly celebrated’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be recognised as a Tree City, communities must meet five core standards that illustrate a commitment to caring for its trees and forest; establish responsibility for the care of trees, set rules to govern the management of forests and trees, maintain an updated inventory or assessment of local tree resources, allocate resources for a tree management plan, and hold an annual celebration of trees to educate residents.

Emma Dukes

Making the list for the first time, more than 21,000 trees were planted on the Wirral over the course of 2023 – the third highest number of any place in England that was honoured this year.

One of just 26 UK areas to receive the award - given by the Arbor Day Foundation as well as the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations - Wirral is the only part of Merseyside named as a Tree City and Councillor Liz Grey, chair of the Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee said she was ‘proud’ of the award, calling it an ‘acknowledgement of our commitment to growing, nurturing and effectively managing our urban trees’.

Thirty parks and green spaces across the Wirral have also reached the high standards required to receive a coveted Green Flag Award, with the latest winners announced this week. The Award works as an international quality mark for green spaces.