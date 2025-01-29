Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demolition of derelict Wirral Council buildings and a former community centre plagued by vandalism is expected soon

The knocking down of the unused structures is part of plans to build new homes and a £12m revamp of Liscard town centre.

Wirral Council has approved for J.Freeley Limited as its contractor to demolish the former Liscard Municipal Building and Community Centre off Egerton Grove. The work is valued at just under £500,000 to take place over 18 weeks.

A decision notice published by the local authority said the buildings were disused and “have been boarded up for many years” attracting “regular vandalism at a cost to the council.” The demolition will make way for new homes with work currently expected to start in 2027.

According to the council, the demolition will allow the council to bid for funding to building on brownfield land sites. The cost of refurbishing the buildings “to current standards is excessive as the buildings have fallen into disrepair” and “it is therefore not in the best interests of the Council to retain these buildings.”

The former council buildings on Egerton Grove. | Google Street View

The step forward has been welcomed by Liscard’s three Labour councillors. Cllr James Laing said it was “excellent news an eyesore that attracted antisocial behaviour is being removed” while Cllr Janette Williamson said it was a positive step after years of pushing for more investment in the town centre.

Cllr Graeme Cooper added: “Our residents have raised many concerns with me about this site and I am pleased that we can now show them as Labour councillors how our plans for Liscard are improving things locally. Up to 100 much-needed new homes could be built here.

“This will help to ensure we have a truly vibrant town centre supported by overall investment of more than £12 million.”

The government has given Wirral Council £10.788m to improve the town centre with an additional £1.255m of match funding coming from Wirral Council. Liscard was one of 55 projects across the country get cash in the third round of Levelling Up funding.

In December 2023, people along the town’s high street told the LDRS they wanted to see a wider variety of shops, streets cleaned, anti-social behaviour tackled, and pavements and roads improved as part of investment into the town. There were also calls for a new community hub.

Wirral Council plans for the area include a new community hub, new homes on Seaview Road car park and other improvements to the town centre. According to a report published in September 2024, work to improve the town centre is expected to take place between June and October 2025 and the scheme finished by March 2026. However, no timeline was given at the time for the new community hub or redevelopment of Seaview Road car park.