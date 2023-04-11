Register
The iconic star sadly died last month.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

The leader of Wirral Council is backing calls to erect a statue of Paul O’Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead after the TV star, 67, died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ last month.

Cllr Janette Williamson confirmed she will be raising the potential statue at the council. “We are so proud of Paul and all he achieved, and I would love to see a statue of him in Birkenhead. The work he did for animal charities made such a difference and it would be lovely to have a lasting memorial to Paul, a friend to so many, here in his hometown.” she said.

She added: “Maybe he could be joined by some of his many rescue animals too. I will be raising it at the council, and asking them to look at the options.”

Petition: A petition, started by Kieran Gabriel, now has over 138,000 signatures, with the organiser stating the figure would ‘immortalise’ the iconic drag queen and comedian, whose death on March 28 is mourned by a legion of his fans.

“It only feels right to honour the life of such a great human being,” Gabriel wrote on the change.org page. “Paul has left a huge legacy with his trailblazing work as a drag artist, social and political causes, LGBT rights and of course, his love of animals.

“This is a petition to the Wirral Council, who must surely take stock of the huge outpouring of love in the wake of Paul’s passing. Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul.”

Due to achieving over 100,000 signatures, Kieran Gabriel has now set up a fundraising page for the potential statue, with a goal of £70,000. So far, almost £2,000 has been donated.

